Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

