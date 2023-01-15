L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Cowen

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $193.87 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

