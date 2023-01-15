Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.83. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

