Largo (NYSE:LGO) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 6.16% 6.11% 5.05% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Largo and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 2 1 0 2.33 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Largo currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 167.49%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 119.75%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than 5E Advanced Materials.

This table compares Largo and 5E Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $198.28 million 2.09 $22.57 million $0.22 29.45 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Largo beats 5E Advanced Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

