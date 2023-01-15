Lazard Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.94 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.