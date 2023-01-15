Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $87.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($104.30) to €89.00 ($95.70) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

