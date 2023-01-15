Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

