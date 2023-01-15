Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $27.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
LBTYA opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
