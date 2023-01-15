Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $27.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 134,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 282.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 387,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 286,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

