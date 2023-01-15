Lido DAO (LDO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00010642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $158.99 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00428287 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.45 or 0.30250778 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00859596 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,194,533 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.