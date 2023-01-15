Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $295.69

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €295.69 ($317.95) and traded as high as €306.20 ($329.25). Linde shares last traded at €303.00 ($325.81), with a volume of 854,301 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($376.34) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($376.34) to €355.00 ($381.72) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($390.32) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($365.59) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €314.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €295.80.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.