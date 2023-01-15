Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $334.11 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.