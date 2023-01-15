Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.65.
About Localiza Rent a Car
