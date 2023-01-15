Loop Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $36.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.