Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $72,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 84.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 18,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $248.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

