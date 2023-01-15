Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $248.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.39.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 262,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

