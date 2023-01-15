LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $176,318,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

