Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. Insiders have sold a total of 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,624 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.