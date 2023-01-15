Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 6.0 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

