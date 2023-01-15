Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The company traded as low as C$8.78 and last traded at C$9.25. Approximately 1,927,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,391,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.83.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.59.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$924.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

