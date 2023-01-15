Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.71. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

