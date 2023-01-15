Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.11.

MARA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

