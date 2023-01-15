MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $325.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $282.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.20.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of MKTX stock opened at $329.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
