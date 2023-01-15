Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $223.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.