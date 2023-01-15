Maxim Group Cuts Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target to $5.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.16.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
