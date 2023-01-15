Maxim Group Cuts Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target to $5.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.16.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

