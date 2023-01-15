McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.05. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 6,716 shares traded.

McCoy Global Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.