MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) vs. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Financial Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.05%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than MDxHealth.

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -20,490.83% -38.32% -35.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.12 -$29.00 million N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 601.01 -$35.01 million ($1.53) -1.01

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.