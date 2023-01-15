Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.63.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 788.83, a P/E/G ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

