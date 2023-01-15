Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Landmark Bancorp and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 21.90% 9.80% 0.89% Meridian 19.22% 15.86% 1.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 1.91 $18.01 million $2.25 10.12 Meridian $159.51 million 1.20 $35.58 million $4.04 8.17

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian beats Landmark Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

