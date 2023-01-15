Merit Financial Group LLC Has $251,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

