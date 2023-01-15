Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 271 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FDX opened at $188.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.