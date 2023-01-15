Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $303.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

