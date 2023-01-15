Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.29) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Metso Outotec Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Metso Outotec Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

