Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,557.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,446.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

