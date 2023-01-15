M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 254,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 165,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

