M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

WDC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

