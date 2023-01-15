M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

