M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after buying an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.