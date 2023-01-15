M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 24,185 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

