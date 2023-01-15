M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 156 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

BIIB opened at $288.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average is $248.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

