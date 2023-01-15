Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

