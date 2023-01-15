Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,823 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

