Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 141,062 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 141,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

