Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 66,508 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.