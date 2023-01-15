Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $621.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.10.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

