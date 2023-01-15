Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.99 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.19 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $198.62. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

