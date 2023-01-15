Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE:AVB opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

