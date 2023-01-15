Mizuho Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $53.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BALL opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $7,144,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.