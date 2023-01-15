Mizuho Boosts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.30.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.