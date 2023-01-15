Mizuho Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $61.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $54.48 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

