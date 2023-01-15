Mizuho Cuts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $300.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $242.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.85. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

